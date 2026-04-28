JOYCE E. BAUMGART was born 08/09/1939 in New Lisbon, Wisconsin to Andrew Martin and Eva (Snyder) Martin. She was the last living grandchild to James (Jens) Christian Martin and Anna Ferguson (Sorensen) Martin who were the first generation of immigrants from Sulsted, Denmark. They came to Canada taking the St. Lawrence Seaway to Racine, Wisconsin then settling in New Lisbon.

Joyce attended school in New Lisbon. She was the 8th grade ping pong champion. In high school she played the clarinet in the band and played piano for boys, girls, and mixed choir. At the age of 17 she started playing the organ for the East Lemonweir Church until she married. Joyce loved to dance, her dance partner was John Belski, and they started dancing in the 6th grade and danced together until her wedding day. During the summers she would go to the Chicago Suburb and stay with her sister, Evelyn to work and make some money for her school clothes.

After high school she attended the Juneau County Teacher’s College. It was there that she met her husband Otto Baumgart. They both got their license and moved to Rochester, Wisconsin to start their careers in education. Her first teaching job was a one room schoolhouse called Pleasant View Elementary, where she taught all 8 grades. In 1963 they moved to Adams, Wisconsin when Otto took a job teaching 8th grade in the Adams Grade School. Joyce began teaching for the Adams-Friendship School District in 1967. When she started back teaching in Adams, she told her children Sherry and Scott, now remember I don’t only have you two, but 24 other children now. She was Title1 at Grand Marsh, Brooks and Castle Rock Grade Schools. Then she taught Kindergarten at Pineland and Roche-a-Cri, 8th grade at Castle Rock Grade School, 4th grade at Adams Grade School and Friendship Grade School. Her musical talent was admired when she and Bob Peligrin performed the Country Western Shows out at Castle Rock Grade School and when she had her 4th graders put on a Veterans Program for the veterans and community. She had a 30 year career in education.

It was in 1971 that Joyce received her Bachelor’s Degree from Stevens Point. It took her 15 years taking night classes, working full time and raising a family. She definitely was the example of perseverance.

Some of her past students have described her as one of their favorites. One stated that he didn’t realize it until he was older that she was firm, fair and direct and thinks of her fondly and frequently, especially now that he is close to 61 years of age. Another stated she showed empathy, compassion and made a difference to many students. When in public she loved running into her past students. They always approached her with respect and “Great to see you, Mrs. Baumgart” She felt her greatest achievement teaching was that her kindergartners were reading at the 1st grade level.

She did take a break from teaching for 2 years and was a social worker at Villa Pines Nursing Center in the 1970’s. Her love of teaching drew her back into that field.

She played organ for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams from 1964 through the 1990’s and was also a Sunday school teacher.

In 1979 Joyce and Otto built their own home in which she still resided. She lost Otto after 26 years of marriage.

Joyce eventually met LeRoy (Shorty) Thompson and his son Tim. Joyce so enjoyed the spontaneity of adventures he brought to the relationship along with his kindness and love of life. They had 28 years together. Tim married Donna Thurber and with their daughter Cammie have always remained close.

Joyce’s love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren made her bust with pride. That love will never fade.

Joyce loved her dog Cuddles, she became her best friend and that dog made her laugh every day. Joyce enjoyed working in her yard picking up sticks, enjoying nature and riding her lawn mower taking care of her 6 lots.

She had great adventures traveling with Roberta Ebert upon retirement, going to dinner plays and bus trips and resale shopping with her daughter and visiting her son on his naval bases.

We extend love and gratitude to Cathy Barnes for always being available to our family anytime, to Jeff and Sandra Baumgartner and Vickie Totton for your 40+ years of love, friendship, cherished memories and laughter. Mark Hein the “prodigal” son who always found his home with us for security and stability. He brought so much laughter and adventures.

It was an early Sunday morning when Mark brought his younger sister to town for Sunday school, while waiting on her he made his way to the Baumgart house as usual made himself at home. He put on a pot of coffee. Otto and Joyce found themselves waking from their slumber to the smell of freshly brewed coffee. After asking one another if they had made it and realizing neither had they ventured out to the kitchen to find Mark enjoying a cup of coffee! He remarked “Good Morning!! I made you a pot of coffee!”

Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. John 13:34

So thankful to Mile Bluff Emergency Dept, her primary caregivers (Christine, Dr. Dan, Laura and Margaret), Mile Bluff Physical Therapy Dept (Rachel and Amber), Mile Bluff Audiology Dept (Colleen), Heartland Hospice (Laura, MJ, Ashley, Katie, and Anne).

Family members who preceded:

Otto Baumgart (spouse)

Allen Martin (Gladys) (brother and sister in law)

Glenn Martin (Maria) (brother and sister in law)

Evelyn Nelson (Raymond) (sister and brother in law)

LeRoy Thompson (significant other)

Edna Jensen (Richard) (sister in law and brother in law)

Jon Wilson (brother in law)

Mark Wilson (nephew)

Eric Nelson (nephew)

Survivors:

Sherry Baumgart (daughter), Adams, WI

Scott Baumgart (Sarah) (son), Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Scott Baumgart Jr. (Sarah) (grandson) Springfield, MO

Brystal Kondratuk (Nathan) (granddaughter) Brookings, SD

Lois Baumgart (great granddaughter) Springfield, MO

Otto Baumgart III (great grandson) Springfield, MO

Nora Kondratuk (great granddaughter) Brookings, SD

Ellie Joyce Kondratuk (great granddaughter) Brookings, SD

Isaac Kondratuk (great grandson) Brookings, SD

Tim Thompson (Donna) (stepson) Lyndon Station, WI

Cammie Thompson (stepgrandaughter) Lyndon Station, WI

Geraldine Rattunde (Carl) (sister in law and brother in law) Necedah, WI

Frances Wilson (sister in law) Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Richard Baumgart (Jeanne) (brother in law and sister in law) Necedah, WI

Other survivors include nieces and nephews and their children.

Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 9th, 2026 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, WI 53934. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 9th from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Bay View Cemetery in Necedah, Wisconsin at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com ) is assisting the family.