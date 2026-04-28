Michael Allen Moore, known affectionately by friends and family as Mike, embarked on his heavenly patrol on November 24, 2025, in Tavares, Florida, after a life well-lived and filled with love. Born on September 24, 1944, in Abilene, Texas, Mike was the epitome of service to his community and country.

Mike’s journey through life was a testament to his commitment to family, faith, and hard work. He shared 63 wonderful years with his beloved wife, Ruth (Hackl) Moore, a partnership that was as much about love as it was about adventure. Together, they raised a family that includes their son Jeffrey (Heather) Moore of Peyton, CO, and daughters Wendy (Dan) Murphy of New Lisbon, WI, and Christine (Jerry) Wiese of Lyndon Station, WI. Mike’s legacy continued to expand with his eight grandchildren, Megan Braund, Benjamin Murphy, Joseph, Tristan (Stephanie), and Quinn Moore, and Cameron (Melissa), Molly (Adam) Wildman, and Emily Wiese, and further blessed with seven great-grandsons who will carry on his generous spirit.

Mike’s sister, Linda (Bill) Fleming, and two nephews also survive him. He was preceded in departure by a daughter-in-law, Erika Moore, who no doubt welcomed him with a warm embrace on the other side.

After graduating from Lone Rock High School in 1962, Mike’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to own and operate a milk distributorship. It was during this time that a friendly Wisconsin State Trooper, who frequented his route for milk and donuts, inspired Mike to pursue a career in law enforcement. On January 2, 1967, Mike joined the esteemed ranks of the Wisconsin State Patrol’s 16th class, marking the beginning of a distinguished career that saw him rise to the rank of Major at the State Parol Academy before his retirement in 1999. Mike’s dedication to his work was matched by his commitment to his Christian faith and his love for bringing joy to others.

In 1972 he built a motel at the I90-94 New Lisbon interchange because he recognized a need for travelers that needed lodging in that area. Ruth managed the motel with a staff of three children.

Travel was one of Mike and Ruth’s greatest joys, and together they explored all 50 states, parts of Europe, and other international destinations. Their houseboat on the Mississippi River in La Crosse became a floating haven of hospitality, hosting hundreds of family and friends over three decades. In 2022, Mike and Ruth transitioned to full-time residents of Florida, where the sunshine matched Mike’s sunny disposition.

Mike Moore’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with threads of faith, family, and his total commitment to work and community as well as the needs of others.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at The Lodge (104 Lodge Ln) in Mauston, WI., Relatives and friends are invited at The Lodge from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M., with a Memorial service starting at 3:00 P.M. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com