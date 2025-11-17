Ronald Francis (Storm) Pufall, age 83, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 10, 2025. Ron was born on May 22nd, 1942 in Ashland, WI, and was the son of the late Nicholas and Esther (Michalski) Pufall. He was the oldest of three boys. He attended and graduated from high school in Ashland and earned his degree in education at Northland College in Ashland. A lover of both art and learning, he additionally earned his master’s degree from UW La Crosse and enjoyed a long career in education, teaching art, middle school science, and serving as a reading specialist.

Ron was a skilled craftsman and somewhat of a “Macgyver,” able to creatively engineer many things. He renovated, expanded, and even built his family home in 1987.

Ron was blessed to have loved deeply, twice. He married Carmen Jean Roy on June 10, 1967 and built a full life together, primarily in Adams – Friendship, enjoying travel, social, music, and church events at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and the Sand County Players productions. Together, they had a son, Tad, in 1969, and daughter Christie in 1970. He lovingly cared for Carmen through her Stage 4 breast cancer until her passing in 2015.

In 2020 he met Kathryn “Kay” Storm. The two became each other’s partner and best friend and were united in marriage on October 10, 2021, in Wausau. She survives. Ron and Kay continued to enjoy his love of music, travel, and adventure.

He was an incredibly talented musician, being fluent on the keyboard, guitar and piano. Ron spent several years at the Ole Miss Amateur Rag Contest in Oxford, Mississippi, and performed a beloved original, “Kathryn”. He had also attended the Mt. Morris jam sessions. Ron was truly gifted and would write the most heartfelt songs. Ron and Kay would look forward to traveling the country, and going on camping trips together. He was an intelligent, kind and thoughtful man, who was delightfully laid back and easy going. Ron had a love for popcorn, and eating corn on the cob! He enjoyed collecting knives, and enjoyed his days at the YMCA. Ron was a member at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Weston and also active with Covenant Community Presbyterian Church. He was curious and always learning new things. Ron will be missed dearly, but his music and melody will play on with his family and friends. He especially loved the songs “Feeling Groovy” (The 59th Street Bridge Song by Simon and Garfunkel) and “Free Falling” by Tom Petty so think of him the next time you hear either.

He was especially proud of and delighted in visiting his two grandsons, Kellen and Kade Ducklow and being there for numerous visits and their growing up milestones. He treasured memories of special trips including multiple trips to Branson, a twenty-fifth anniversary trip with Carmen to Hawaii, honeymoon trips with Kay to Door County and Tuscany, the Holyland with Tad, and the Badlands and NTC trips with Christie and her family.

Ron is survived by his wife: Kay Storm, son: Tad Pufall, daughter: Christie (Brad) Ducklow, grandsons: Kellen and Kade, step-daughter: Kelly (Scott) Wallace, step-son: Ryan (Penny) Mootz, step-grandchildren: Elizabeth (John) Pagel, with their daughter: Olivia, Alex Wallace, Scotty Wallace, Bekah (Tristan) Carlson and Zach (fiancé, Britt) Mootz and brother: David (Marie) Pufall. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Carmen and brother: Dennis Pufall (at age 4).

The Funeral Mass for Ron will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Weston, WI, with time for a family eulogy at 10:30 a.m. Father Robert Thorn will preside. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. until the eulogy, also at the church.

The eulogy and Mass will be recorded for those unable to attend in person, and can be found under his obituary on the funeral home website.

Ron’s family wishes to thank all of their friends, family and neighbors for their friendship, love and support.

Taylor-Stine-Waid Funeral & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.taylorstinewaid.com.

Interment will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Friendship, WI 53934. Deacon Jon Anderson will officiate.