Joan Marie (Kloss) Morgan, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children while listening to polka music on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Joan was born on February 28, 1945; the daughter of Elgin and Geraldine (Weishaar) Kloss. She was a member of the last class to graduate from Oxford High School in 1963. Joan married the love of her life, Edward (Eddie) Morgan, on December 5, 1964, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where she remained a member.

Throughout her life, Joan loved socializing with people. This love was an asset in the various jobs she held from her early working days in a gift shop in Wisconsin Dells and as a clerk at the Pill and Frill Drug Store in Oxford. When her husband Eddie was transferred with the railroad, Joan found jobs filing medical records for a clinic in Sheboygan and working in large department stores in both Sheboygan and Brown Deer, Wisconsin. After Joan and Eddie returned to their home in Oxford, Joan held her favorite position working for Marquette County’s Commission on Aging in Montello, where she was able to help people on a daily basis.

Over the years, Joan also enjoyed hosting parties for numerous baby and bridal showers, the Homemakers Club, and gatherings for the holidays, including opening weekends of both trout and deer season (these weekends were like holidays in her home). There was always room at Joan’s house and at her table for family and friends. In Joan’s later years, she enjoyed camping up north with her husband, Eddie, and their lifelong friends, “The Vincents.” After Eddie’s passing in 2016, Joan loved spending time socializing with friends at Frannie May’s Restaurant, especially the ladies who would meet regularly for breakfast. Joan either knew someone already or made a new friend everywhere she went. One of her many gifts was in making connections and bringing people together.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Jane Gennerman; her son, Michael Morgan (Jennifer Netzer); former daughter-in-law Tammy Morgan; granddaughter Kiley Morgan (Mike Zellmer); great grandson Colton Turner; future great grandsons, Hunter, Oliver, and Case Zellmer; sister-in-laws, Barbara (Bobbi) Kloss and Melody Driscoll; half-brother, Elgin Kloss; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elgin and Geraldine Kloss; parents in-law, Erlo and Marie Morgan; husband, Eddie Morgan; brother, Gary Kloss; brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Dorothy Morgan; half-sister, Barbara Batten; and both grandsons, Juston and Hunter Morgan.

Visitation will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 330 E. Vallette St., Oxford, Wisconsin, 53952, on Saturday, November 22, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M., with a service, burial, and luncheon to follow.

The family would like to thank Silver Lake Manor for the extraordinary care they provided Joan over the last year. Their staff went to great lengths to get to know and love Joan. They would also like to thank Roseberry’s Funeral Home & Crematory of Friendship, Wisconsin, and Pastor Larry Sheppard and the Ladies Aid of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oxford, Wisconsin, for their funeral services and support.