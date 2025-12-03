Douglas D. O’Dell, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away on November 3, 2025, at his home at the age of 84 in Mauston, WI. He was the son of Percy and Ruby (Blake) O’Dell and was born on July 28, 1941, in Necedah, WI, he was the 14th of 17 siblings.

Douglas’s early life in Necedah laid the foundation for a lifetime of hard work and dedication. After graduating from Necedah High School in 1960, he bravely served his country by joining the United States Army National Guard in 1963. His military service spanned over two decades, including an initial 6-year stint followed by a return that culminated in his retirement from the guard in the 1990s.

The year 1966 brought Douglas both love and change when he married the love of his life, Judith V. Uliasz, on August 6th in Chicago, IL. The young couple spent their first year and a half in Chicago before relocating to Sun Prairie, WI. Eventually, they settled in Mauston, where they built a life together and raised their family.

Professionally, Douglas was known for his four decades of work as a logger, a testament to his love for the outdoors. His passion for nature extended beyond his vocation, as he was an avid fisherman, hunter, and woodcutter. His was a recent member of the Necedah American Legion, but due to health conditions he could not be active. This reflected his continued commitment to community and country.

Douglas’s legacy is carried on by his loving wife, Judy O’Dell of Mauston; his daughter, Lori O’Dell of Mauston; his son, Duane (Jody Dohs) O’Dell of New Lisbon; and his sister, Phyllis Edgerton of West Allis. His spirit will also live on through his grandchildren, Jessica (Andy) Ryan of Sparta, Lacey (Skylar) Adams of Idaho, and his great-grandchildren, Carson, Jeannette, Serenity, Douglas, Laikyn, and Calvin. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Margie, Ervin, Randall, Harvey, Harriet, Hallie, Donald, Mary, Dorothy, Lawrence, Helen May, David, Daryl, Alvin, and Robert.

A huge thank you to St. Croix Hospice staff they were a great help.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Necedah American Legion Hall (105 Plum St.) in Necedah from 11:00A.M. until 2:00P.M. A graveside inurnment with military honors will be held on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. in the Mauston City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com