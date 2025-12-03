Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/3
Boys Scores
Mauston 55 Berlin 51 (Jase Navis 25points to lead Mauston)
Royall 64 Pittsville 39
Arcadia 69 Bangor 67
Kickapoo 71 Cashton 41
Wonewoc-Center 55 La Farge 50
De Soto 84 New Lisbon 61
Ripon 74 Westfield 59
Adams-Friendship 92 Wautoma 73
Wisconsin Dells 46 Nekoosa 40
Girls Basketball
New Lisbon 46 Ithaca 45
Cashton 54 Kickapoo 35
Adams-Friendship 66 Poynette 64
Necedah 36 Nekoosa 26 (Brienna Van Hoof 11points to lead Necedah)
La Crosse Aquinas 66 Bangor 30
Onalaska Luther 67 Tomah 52
Sauk Prairie 47 Reedsburg 30
Markesan 57 Ripon 37
Princeton/Green Lake 53 Berlin 47
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 6 DeForest 3
Tomah/Sparta 6 La Crescent/Hokah 2
