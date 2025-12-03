 

Boys Scores

Mauston 55 Berlin 51 (Jase Navis 25points to lead Mauston)

Royall 64 Pittsville 39

Arcadia 69 Bangor 67                                                                                     

Kickapoo 71 Cashton 41                                                                

Wonewoc-Center 55 La Farge 50                                                                

De Soto 84 New Lisbon 61                           

Ripon 74 Westfield 59                                                                                     

Adams-Friendship 92 Wautoma 73                                                            

Wisconsin Dells 46 Nekoosa 40

 

Girls Basketball

New Lisbon 46 Ithaca 45

Cashton 54 Kickapoo 35

Adams-Friendship 66 Poynette 64

Necedah 36 Nekoosa 26 (Brienna Van Hoof 11points to lead Necedah)

La Crosse Aquinas 66 Bangor 30

Onalaska Luther 67 Tomah 52

Sauk Prairie 47 Reedsburg 30     

Markesan 57 Ripon 37

Princeton/Green Lake 53 Berlin 47                                          

                                                                                                                                 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 6 DeForest 3

Tomah/Sparta 6 La Crescent/Hokah 2  