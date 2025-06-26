Frances Kaye O’Brien passed away in Madison on April 30, 2025, following complications from heart surgery.

Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, 20205 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, N3765 CTH-K Mauston, WI 53948. Visitation will be prior to the service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses from 12 Noon until the time of service.

Frances was born and raised on a farm south of Loganville, Wisconsin. She attended Reedsburg Web High School, and afterward attended MATC, studying business machines. She worked in computer operations. In 1982, Fran married Patrick H. O’Brien, devoting her life to him throughout their long marriage. Since 1989, they served together in the full-time ministry of Jehovah’s Witnesses until Pat’s death in 2023. Fran has had the great joy and privilege of seeing a

number of students dedicate their lives to Jehovah. Together, Fran and Pat relished the great outdoors, taking many camping trips through the years and continually hiking the beautiful parks in Sauk County. Fran was well known for her kindness, selflessness and generosity, becoming an important, loving stepmother to Maureen since age 11. She lived modestly, with humility and grace, treating all with compassion and understanding.

Fran is preceded in death by her parents George C. Schlieckau and Esther (Getschman) Schlieckau, as well as her sister Jean (Donald Haney), brother Dennis Schlieckau and brother-in-law Carl Goetz. Fran is survived by her sisters Judie Goetz and Sylvia Schlieckau (Michael Benesh). She is further survived by her stepdaughter Maureen P. O’Brien Busalacchi (Stephen) and their daughters Olivia and Serena.

Memorials in France’s memory may be given to the Nature Conservancy.

