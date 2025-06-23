Gerald Duane Hazel, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the White Creek Cemetery, White Creek, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home and again on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Jerry was born November 11, 1940 in Eastman, Wisconsin to Dorance and Lydia (Duha) Hazel . He grew up in White Creek, and graduated from it’s one-room schoolhouse and later from Adams-Friendship High School . He married Lynette Ewald on September 16, 1961 in Bruce, Wisconsin. Jerry worked road construction before starting his own Logging/Pulping business around 1967, in which he still worked in the business until the Fall of 2024.

Jerry enjoyed card parties with family and friends, bowling, horseshoes, hunting, and trap shooting. His greatest love was baseball, he played and also managed for the Easton Baseball team for many years. He also served 25 years as Eastern District Commissioner for the (WSBC) – Wisconsin State Baseball Commission and ran the District Baseball Tournament for many years.

Jerry was a member of JayCee’s and Easton White Creek Lions.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Dorance and Lydia; sister, Charlotte Schachtner; brother, Harry; sister-in-law, Wanda; and nieces: Melody and Jackie.

Jerry is survived by his wife: Lynette Hazel of Wisconsin Dells, WI; children: Janine (Bob) Zander, Lori (William) Banovec, Dennis (Rebecca Evers) Hazel, Kathleen (JR) Ems, Jo Ellen (John) Webb, and Royce (Cynthia) Hazel; brother, Arlie (Carol) Hazel; grandchildren: Tiffany Williams, Gregorick Johnson, Megan Zander-Conboy, Jessica Shisler, Monnie Banovec, Michael Banovec, Kayla Hazel, Amanda Chavez, Joshua Meisenheimer, Jessie Fritz, Jena Ems, JJ Ems, Sydney Web, Jacob Webb, Gavin Hazel, Zoe Hazel; and 13 Great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

