Rae Ann Miller, age 64, of Mauston, WI, passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2026 surrounded by her loving family and friends at Emplify-Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

She was born on September 20th, 1961 in Adams, WI and spent her life as a loving Wife, Daughter, Sibling, and Aunt. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Reedsburg, WI. She graduated from UW Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Chemistry with an emphasis in Secondary Education in 1985. She did go back later and received her Elementary Education Degree. She spent 26 years as an educator at Queen of the Holy Rosary School (QHR) in Necedah, WI.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert F. Miller; her brother Kyle (Kimberly) Gibbens of Tomah, WI, her sister Janet Gibbens (Mark) of Adams, WI, and her sister Kathy (Matt) Anderson of Reedsburg, WI; her brother-in-law William (Ann) Miller of Dubuque, IA; her nieces and nephews Shane (Thu), Shayla, Alexandra, Marguerite (Cordarius), Erin, Jenna, David (Sara), and Emily (Todd), as well as, many other great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lyle and Joyce Gibbens (nee Goodhue) and one infant sister.

Funeral services for Rae Ann will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at the Bible Baptist Church in Reedsburg. Pastor Fred Weiss and Pastor Chris Anderson will be the officiants. Visitation will be on Friday, May 15 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in the Easton Cemetery, 1025 County Road A, Adams County, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to Queen of the Holy Rosary School, W5703 Shrine Road, Necedah, WI 54646, or to the Gunderson Medical Foundation Steppin’ Out In Pink, 201 3rd Street, LaCrosse, WI 54601, or steppinout@gundersonhealth.org.