The Rockets had a huge night at the Tiger Invitational in Hillsboro, highlighted by numerous top-3 finishes and strong team performances throughout the meet.

Boys Highlights:

Jamesen Pfaff – ? 1st in the 100m, ? 1st in Long Jump, ? 1st in Triple Jump

Dawson Stickney – ? 1st in the 200m, ? 1st in the 400m, ? 3rd in the 100m

Austin Bradley – ? 2nd in the 800m

Clayton Jensen – ? 2nd in the 200m

Blayne Schneider – ? 3rd in the 800m

Aidan Brown – ? 3rd in the 1600m & ? 3rd in the 3200m

Gavin Gesler – ? 1st in the 300m Hurdles

Kayden LaBorde – ? 3rd in the 300m Hurdles

4×100 Relay Team – ? 1st Place (J. Pfaff, Jensen, Keltner, Homan)

4×800 Relay Team – ? 2nd Place (Brown, Schneider, Bradley, Homan)

Colby Pfaff – ? 3rd in High Jump

Jude Keltner – ? 2nd in Long Jump & ? 3rd in Triple Jump

Sehraj Grewal – ? 1st in Discus

Boys Team Result:

1st Place Overall – 202.5 points

Girls Highlights:

Alivia Bailey – ? 1st in the 200m

Lily Fay – ? 3rd in the 100m Hurdles

Heidi Mathes – ? 2nd in the 300m Hurdles & ? 3rd in Long Jump

4×100 Relay Team – ? 1st Place (Flint, R. Glavin, G. Glavin, Clark)

4×200 Relay Team – ? 1st Place (Mathes, R. Glavin, G. Glavin, Lowe)

4×800 Relay Team – ? 3rd Place (Heimer, Barker, Apfel, Wolf)

4×400 Relay Team ? 2nd Place (Mathes, G. Glavin, Clark, Lowe)

Brooklyn Lowe & Regina Glavin – ? tied for 3rd in High Jump

Jossalin Clark – ? 3rd in Triple Jump

Haley Mathes – ? 1st in Discus

Girls Team Result:

2nd Place Overall – 159 points

Another outstanding night for the Rockets as they continue to build momentum heading into the heart of the season!

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