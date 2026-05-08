New Lisbon Track & Field Excels at the Tiger Invitational
The Rockets had a huge night at the Tiger Invitational in Hillsboro, highlighted by numerous top-3 finishes and strong team performances throughout the meet.
Boys Highlights:
Jamesen Pfaff – ? 1st in the 100m, ? 1st in Long Jump, ? 1st in Triple Jump
Dawson Stickney – ? 1st in the 200m, ? 1st in the 400m, ? 3rd in the 100m
Austin Bradley – ? 2nd in the 800m
Clayton Jensen – ? 2nd in the 200m
Blayne Schneider – ? 3rd in the 800m
Aidan Brown – ? 3rd in the 1600m & ? 3rd in the 3200m
Gavin Gesler – ? 1st in the 300m Hurdles
Kayden LaBorde – ? 3rd in the 300m Hurdles
4×100 Relay Team – ? 1st Place (J. Pfaff, Jensen, Keltner, Homan)
4×800 Relay Team – ? 2nd Place (Brown, Schneider, Bradley, Homan)
Colby Pfaff – ? 3rd in High Jump
Jude Keltner – ? 2nd in Long Jump & ? 3rd in Triple Jump
Sehraj Grewal – ? 1st in Discus
Boys Team Result:
1st Place Overall – 202.5 points
Girls Highlights:
Alivia Bailey – ? 1st in the 200m
Lily Fay – ? 3rd in the 100m Hurdles
Heidi Mathes – ? 2nd in the 300m Hurdles & ? 3rd in Long Jump
4×100 Relay Team – ? 1st Place (Flint, R. Glavin, G. Glavin, Clark)
4×200 Relay Team – ? 1st Place (Mathes, R. Glavin, G. Glavin, Lowe)
4×800 Relay Team – ? 3rd Place (Heimer, Barker, Apfel, Wolf)
4×400 Relay Team ? 2nd Place (Mathes, G. Glavin, Clark, Lowe)
Brooklyn Lowe & Regina Glavin – ? tied for 3rd in High Jump
Jossalin Clark – ? 3rd in Triple Jump
Haley Mathes – ? 1st in Discus
Girls Team Result:
2nd Place Overall – 159 points
Another outstanding night for the Rockets as they continue to build momentum heading into the heart of the season!
#NewLisbonRockets #NLTrack #TrackAndField
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2026 at 11:49 AM, and is filed under Scenic Bluffs Conference. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.