Edward “Eddie” Robert Michael Miller, age 91, of Elroy, Wisconsin, was born on September 29, 1934, to George and Selma (Johnson) Miller. A lifelong resident of Elroy, Eddie was called to his heavenly home on April 23, 2026, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin, with his beloved wife and son?in?law by his side.

On May 19, 1956, Eddie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Eileen Neola (De Witt) Miller, in Norwalk, Wisconsin. Together they shared 70 devoted years of marriage, building a home and a life together on Eddie’s family farm in Elroy. Their partnership was one of deep love, laughter, and unwavering support, forming the foundation of a close and caring family.

Eddie was a dedicated farmer whose life was shaped by the land he loved. He farmed both dairy and crops, with a special love for custom combining, and he took great pride in caring for the soil and the work of feeding others. Among his fondest memories was earning a first?place finish at the Norwalk tractor pull, a reflection of both his competitive spirit and his joy in farm life.

A natural leader and committed servant to his community, Eddie served on the Mile Bluff Medical Center Board for 34 years, including several years as chair. He also faithfully served as Town Chair of Wonewoc Township, on the Grace Lutheran Church council, and on the Equity Livestock Board, always giving generously of his time and wisdom.

Above all, Eddie was a family man. He treasured time spent with his loved ones, enjoyed coffee clutch gatherings with friends, and was known for his infectious laugh that could light up any room. His warmth, humor, and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Miller; his daughter, Lynette (David) Livingston of Augusta, Wisconsin; his daughter?in?law, Mary Miller of Elroy; his sister, Dorna Mae Miller of Tomah; his brother? and sister?in?law, Roger (Rita) De Witt of Loveland, Colorado, and Marilee (Mike) Doerre of Rochester, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Michael Livingston, Matthew Livingston, and Marcus Livingston; Andrew Miller, Alan Miller, Brian Miller, and Madeline Kennedy; as well as six great?grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Selma Miller; his parents?in?law, Carrol and Walda (Sletten) De Witt; his brother?in?law, Blaine De Witt; and his children, Michael, Kim, and Kevin.

Edward’s legacy lives on in the land he tended, the community he served, the friendships he cherished, and—most of all—the family he loved so deeply.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy, with Kris Stauffacher officiating. A time of visitation will be at the Church from noon to 2 p.m. A meal and fellowship will follow the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Interment will be in the Millards Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com