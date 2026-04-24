The Hillsboro Tigers softball team earned a big walk-off upset victory over Royall Thursday night. It took a half hour lightning delay plus and extra inning for the big moment to happen for the Tigers. Hillsboro worked a scoreless top of the 8th inning; in the bottom of the 8th Royall was able to get the first two batters out before Elizabeth Cairns drew a walk. Cairns would steal 2nd base to get into scoring position for Sydney Hemmersbach who dumped in a base hit to left field to allow the speedy Cairns to score the game winning run for the Tigers. Cairns went 2×3 with a double in 2RBI’s in the victory; Harper Sullivan went 2×4 with and RBI, while Hemmersbach went 2×5 with the game winner. Aubryn Herritz picked up the win in the circle giving up just 2earned runs over 8innings while striking out 7 and walking 3. Elizabeth Klipstein went 2×4 with 2RBI’s for the Panthers who dropped their first conference game of the year and fall to 6-1 in conference play. Hillsboro improves to 3-2 in the conference and 4-4 overall.