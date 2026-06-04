Hans Menck Jr. went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2026.





Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Pastor Sam Downey officiating. Interment will follow at Fordham Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow at the Grand Marsh Community Center from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.