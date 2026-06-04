In his early years, he worked as a mechanic for Becker Logging Company, where he developed a reputation for being dependable, capable, and willing to lend a hand whenever it was needed. He took pride in doing honest work and in using his skills to help keep things running smoothly.

Oscar was a man who found happiness in the outdoors and in the familiar comforts of home and community. He enjoyed gardening and took great satisfaction in watching things grow and flourish. He liked fishing and hunting, and he especially appreciated taking rides to look at wildlife and enjoy the beauty of the world around him. He also enjoyed tinkering, always finding something to fix, adjust, or improve. These interests reflected his curious nature and his enjoyment of staying active and engaged.

Socializing with friends was an important part of Oscar’s life, and he valued the time spent in conversation, laughter, and companionship. He had a warm presence and a way of making others feel welcome. He especially treasured time with his family and grandchildren, and those moments brought him great joy.

He is survived by his sons, Jacob (Ashley) Baumgart, and Lucas (Jennifer) Baumgart; daughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Alford; 4 grandchildren, Joshua and Logan Baumgart, and Genevieve Dean and Madison Janczak; along with one great grandchild, Hayes Kastner; his former wife and best friend, Sandra Van Meter; brothers, John (Sandra) Baumgart, Emil (Carol) Baumgart, and BillyJo (Sandra) Baumgart; sister, Jean (Ryan) Sorenson; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph, Eddie, and Mikeal; and sisters, Barbara, Mary, and Nancy.

A Private Celebration of Life is being held by Oscar’s family. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.