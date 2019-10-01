Sidney Gene Mead was born March 4, 1938 (“the day the lights came on in the valley”) at his home in Henrietta Township in Cazenovia, Wisconsin. He went to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 31, after a long battle with many health issues.

He was the middle child of Henry and Mildred (Satterlee). Growing up on a farm cultivated his hard work ethic and love for animals. Sid attended Richland Center High School (Go Hornets!) where he was a featherweight Golden Glove boxer.

After high school, Sid enlisted in the U.S. Army and served six years in the Army Reserves as a supply clerk. During this time, he found the love of his life, Mary McGarty. The story goes that Mary felt sorry for people in the military who did not receive letters, so she was given Sid’s address from her friend, and they became penpals. They first met when he got off the train in Elroy, coming home on leave. Sid and Mary proceeded to have dates playing Monopoly and Canasta under the watchful eye of Mary’s mother. They were married on September 7, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Church in Elroy. They were looking forward to celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary. Sid and Mary’s marriage was blessed with six children.

Sid was an auto mechanic in the area for many years. He then started Mead’s Road Service, a 24 hour towing service which he and his wife ran for 13 years. Always putting others first, Sid’s kindness, compassion, and generosity was felt throughout the community.

Sid was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston for most of his life. He was the president of the Metropolitan Car Club of Wisconsin. Sid and Mary enjoyed many road trips with their little black and white “Met”. He and Mary enjoyed camping and making friends with fellow campers.

Sid was known for his great sense of humor. He had a zest for life and desire to lift the spirits of all those around him. People who knew him will always remember him laughing, joking, playing harmonica, and trying to make others smile.

Sid is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his brother Carl Mead (Reedsburg); his children: Peggy (Randy) Adank of Lone Rock, Sidney Jr. (Sally Mulroy) Mead of Florida, John (Karen) Mead of Mauston, David (Audra) Mead of Wautoma, and Richard (Amy) Mead of Plover; his grandchildren: Adam, Heather, Amanda, Rabi, Damion, Katie, and Riley. He also had twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Mead, his daughter, Kathleen, his siblings, Charlotte Daniels, Shirley Kidd, Cecil Mead, and his brother-in-law, Rich McGarty.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Fairview Nursing Home for the excellent care and love they gave Sid.

Services for Sid will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and the funeral Mass will be at 11:30 with a luncheon to follow. Sid will be buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery with military honors.