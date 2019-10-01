Lawrence A. Hagemann

Lawrence A. Hagemann, age 84 years, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born on February 14, 1940, the son of Vern and Marie (Laack) Hagemann in the Town of Summit, Juneau County, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1958 and then served from 1963 to 1965 in the U.S. Army, Battery C, 94th Artillery, rank of Corporal E4.

Lawrence was united in marriage to Leola Dempsey on September 25, 1965 in Mauston. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2018.

He was a life long farmer in the Town of Summit and also worked a few years at Ray-O-Vac in Wonewoc. He enjoyed gardening. Lawrence was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston and the Wonewoc American Legion Post 206.

Survivors include his children, Lloyd Hagemann of Wonewoc, Lori (Tim) Manville of Mauston and Lesa Boynton (Craig Larson) of Elroy; grandchildren, Kimberly (Alec) King of Wisconsin Dells, Timothy Boynton of Elroy, Bobbi Jo Manville of Jacksonville, Florida, Nickolas Manville of Mauston and Brianna Manville (Austin Finnigan) of Camp Douglas; great grandchildren, Hailey and Keirah Lehmann, Elana King, Colt Finnigan, Gideon and Leola Hagemann – Boynton; a brother, Edward Hagemann of Mauston and by several nieces and nephews and extended family.

In addition to his wife, Leola, he was preceded in death by his Parents; siblings, Arnold (Lillian) Hagemann, Laura (Edmond) Lewerenz and Alvin (Frieda) Hagemann and a great grandson, Grayson.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – 517 Grayside Avenue, Mauston, WI with a time of visitation at the Church from 9 to 11 a.m. Private burial will be at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com