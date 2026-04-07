Nicole “Nicki” Lynn Lewis, 52, of Wisconsin, Dells, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2026, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Nicki was born February 5, 1974, in Madison, WI to Leo and Carol (Lydon) Fronk. She graduated from Mauston Area High School in 1992. She later attended the Madison Business College.

On June 23, 2001, she married Chris Lewis. She was employed by Pet Retreat for many years as a receptionist. Nicki enjoyed spoiling her fur babies, Presley, Chesney and Dolly. She liked shopping and decorating, and above all, spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband Chris, she is survived by her mother, Carol Fronk of Holmen; her sister, Christine Fronk of Columbus, WI; her brother, Travis (Stephanie) Fronk of Onalaska; her nephews Mitch and Nick, her nieces, Gabbi, Kinsey and Mya along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Leo, and her brother-in-law Eric Lewis.

A Celebration of Nicki’s life will be held on Friday, April 10, 202,6 at 11:00 am at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Chaplain Mike Amberg of Home Health Hospice will officiate. Visitation will also be on Friday, at the funeral Home from 10:00 am until 10:45 am.

A memorial fund has been established in her name.