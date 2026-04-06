Ronald E Novy, age 80 died at home on April 4, 2026.

Ron was born September 15, 1945 in Hillsboro and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He worked at Ray-Vac, Ho-Chunk Gaming and farming with the Woolever’s. Ron was a member of Legion Post 206.

Survivors include his children, Shane Novy, Denise (Mark) Budurov, and Dennis Novy. His step- children, Mary Baldwin and Lee Baldwin. His grandchildren, Warren Kellner, Emily Kellner, Alexander Kellner, Taylor Novy, Tessa Novy, Trevor Novy, James Baldwin, Lee Baldwin and Serena Tully. Greatgrandchildren – Parker and Braxton. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph Novy and June Novy. His wife Carol Novy and grandson Aaron Kennelly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Wonewoc Legion Post 206 on April 19th at 1p.m.

The family would like to thank SSM Hospice for all the care and support.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.