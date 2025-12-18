A Funeral service for Rick Knickelbein, age 58, of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. at New Life Assembly of God Church in Reedsburg, Wisconsin with Pastor Clark Peterson officiating. Visitations will be held on Friday evening at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday morning at New Life Assembly of God Church in Reedsburg, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.