Mile Bluff Medical Center is proud to welcome two certified nurse midwives, Lyn Wedyke and Paige Woggon, to its growing obstetrics team. Both bring unique experience, deep compassion, and a shared commitment to providing high-quality care for women and families in our rural communities.

Lyn joins Mile Bluff with more than 28 years of service in the United States Air Force, where she worked as a surgical technician and registered nurse before retiring in 2012. Since then, she has dedicated her career to women’s health and midwifery.

Paige, a New Lisbon native, is honored to serve families in the community where she grew up. She takes great pride in rural healthcare and treasures the opportunity to walk alongside women and families through pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.

Together, Lyn and Paige bring a wealth of knowledge, compassion, and dedication to Mile Bluff’s obstetrics team. Their arrival strengthens Mile Bluff’s commitment to ensuring that women of all ages receive the care, respect, and support they deserve—close to home.

To learn more, visit milebluff.com or call 608-847-5000 to schedule an appointment.