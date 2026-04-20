Duane J. “Dewey” Kimpton, age 79, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on April 14, 2026, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dewey was the son of James and Nina (Bailey) Kimpton and was born on March 4, 1947, in Sparta, Wisconsin, to a life that would be marked by hard work, creativity, and a generous spirit. He graduated from Tomah High School and soon after began a long career at Leer Manufacturing, where he worked faithfully as a spray paint technician. Through the years, he became known not only for his skill and dedication, but also for the pride he took in doing a job well and the steady work ethic he brought to everything he did.

Dewey was a creative and kind man who had a gift for making ordinary things shine. He especially enjoyed painting motorcycles and doing body work on old cars, and he took great satisfaction in bringing new life to projects that others might have overlooked. His artistic nature showed in the care and detail he put into his work, and those who knew him appreciated both his talent and his easygoing personality. He also enjoyed playing cards and shaking dice, pastimes that brought him many good times and lasting memories with family and friends.

Music was another part of Dewey’s life that brought him joy. He liked listening to Pink Floyd, Bob Seger, and Dwight Yoakam, and those songs were part of the soundtrack of the many years he shared with the people he loved. He had a big heart and was very giving, always willing to help when he could and always ready with a kind word or a helping hand. He was, in every sense, everyone’s favorite uncle.

Dewey is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of New Lisbon; his son, Jayson Hines (Bobbi Jo) of Tomah; a grandson, Kurt Kimpton; granddaughters, Shayla Hines and Jaylen Hines; great-grandsons, Konnor, Kolton, and Dalton; his siblings, Gary Kimpton of Millston and Joyce Witt of Tomah; sister-in-law, Doris Kimpton of Tomah; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Kurt and James and a brother Verlyn.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 24th, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Burial will take place in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com