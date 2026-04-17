The City of Elroy would like to inform residents that the emergency warning siren located on the north end of the city is currently not operational. The siren on the south end of town remains fully functional.

City officials have contacted service technicians; however, they are not able to immediately assess or repair the issue. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The City strongly encourages all residents to maintain multiple methods of receiving emergency notifications, especially during severe weather. Outdoor warning sirens are designed primarily to alert individuals who are outside and should not be relied upon as the sole source of notification. Residents are urged to use additional alert systems such as weather radios, mobile alerts, and local media. The City of Elroy appreciates the community’s understanding and will continue working to restore full siren functionality as quickly as possible.