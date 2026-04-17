Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4-16
Baseball
Wautoma 10 Mauston 6
Adams-Friendship 10 Berlin 0
Westfield 10 Nekoosa 4
Wisconsin Dells 7 Ripon 2
Bangor 16 New Lisbon/Necedah 3
Royall 16 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Easton Wopat 2 Doubles for Royall)
Weston 5 Wauzeka-Steuben 2
La Crosse Central 3 Tomah 0
Reedsburg 4 Mount Horeb 1
Softball
Bangor 11 New Lisbon 1
Royall 13 Wonewoc-Center 1
Girls Soccer
Amherst 2 Mauston 1
Tomah 3 La Crosse Logan 0
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 12:25 PM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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