Baseball

Wautoma 10 Mauston 6

Adams-Friendship 10 Berlin 0

Westfield 10 Nekoosa 4

Wisconsin Dells 7 Ripon 2

Bangor 16 New Lisbon/Necedah 3

Royall 16 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Easton Wopat 2 Doubles for Royall)

Weston 5 Wauzeka-Steuben 2

La Crosse Central 3 Tomah 0

Reedsburg 4 Mount Horeb 1

 

Softball

Bangor 11 New Lisbon 1

Royall 13 Wonewoc-Center 1

 

Girls Soccer

Amherst 2 Mauston 1

Tomah 3 La Crosse Logan 0