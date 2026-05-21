David F. Janssen, age 72, died Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Beloved husband to Karen, married for 52 years, father to Jamie (David) and Joe & grandfather of 6 (A.J., Dimitri, Sean, Sammi, Connor and Maddie). He was the son of Alice and Lee. The best brother to Ruth, Dianne (Ron) and Neal and brother-in- law to the Annarella clan. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and went to Bay View High School and UW-LaCrosse. Long time resident of Itasca, IL and retired at Castle Rock Lake in Wis. A dedicated career as a firefighter/paramedic. He served 35 years at Addison Fire Department as well as serving on the Itasca & York Center Fire Depts., ending his career as a Commissioner on the Itasca Fire Board. In retirement, he volunteered at Quincy Fire Department, Adams County Board of Appeals, Property Committee at Trinity Lutheran Church and Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed life to the fullest. Always there to help or make others laugh. A man dedicated to family first and to his fellow brother firefighters.

A Memorial Honor Guard will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 31st, 2026 at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W Lake St, Addison, IL 60101. A luncheon will follow at Itasca Country Club, 400 E Orchard St, Itasca, IL 60143.