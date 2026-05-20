At approximately 12:16 a.m. on May 19th, 2026, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting a male who had suffered a gunshot wound near 11th Lane and Gale Ct. in the Town of Dell Prairie, Adams County, WI. The initial investigation indicates a shooting had occurred at a large party where a disturbance involving numerous individuals had taken place. After the shooting, several of these individuals fled the scene. A Wisconsin Dells officer arrived on scene and radioed a description of a vehicle leaving the scene. An Adams County deputy conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle and interviewed the occupants, who were later released.

At approximately 12:16 a.m. on May 19th, 2026, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting a male who had suffered a gunshot wound near 11th Lane and Gale Ct. in the Town of Dell Prairie, Adams County, WI. The initial investigation indicates a shooting had occurred at a large party where a disturbance involving numerous individuals had taken place. After the shooting, several of these individuals fled the scene. A Wisconsin Dells officer arrived on scene and radioed a description of a vehicle leaving the scene. An Adams County deputy conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle and interviewed the occupants, who were later released.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department contacted a vehicle that was stopped along STH 13 near Chula Vista resort. It was determined that this vehicle was involved in the shooting incident. The vehicle’s occupants advised their vehicle had been damaged by possible gunfire. Adams County deputies responded to this scene to assist with the investigation.

While investigating this incident, sections of 11th Lane were temporarily shut down but have since been opened. The 18 year-old male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UW Hospital in Madison. All indications point to this being an isolated incident at a gathering with multiple individuals and there’s no known threat to the general public at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dells/Delton Ambulance Service, Adams County District Attorney’s Office, Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Harper’s Towing, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Racine Police Department. The investigation is ongoing and nothing additional will be released at this time.