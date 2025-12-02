Melissa (Lisa) Ann Hynek, age 73, passed away on November 28, 2025, at Emplify Health in

La Crosse, Wisconsin after a brief illness.

Lisa was born on January 17, 1952, in Waukon, Iowa to Alden and Margaret Nelson. She married Mike Foellmi in 1973 and together they had three children, Max, Zachary, and Hannah. They later divorced.

On June 22, 1996, Lisa married Frank “Michael” Hynek and they made their home in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. Lisa’s greatest accomplishments were being a wife, mom and grammy. She knew the importance of showing up, and rarely missed an opportunity to join in on any adventures.

Lisa’s career path mirrored her generous spirit. As a teen she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Caledonia nursing home. She later graduated from Rochester School of Practical Nursing and obtained her degree as a chemical dependency counselor through OPTIONS. For over 20 years until her retirement, Lisa was a domestic abuse counselor for Family and Children’s Center through Vernon County. She was widely known and respected in that role as her ability to listen deeply and show great compassion changed the lives of many individuals through the years.

Lisa brought the class and sass, grit and gratitude to life that always made you feel better after spending time with her. There are no words to describe how deeply she will be missed.

She is survived by her husband, Frank “Michael”; son, Max (Rachel) Foellmi and daughter, Hannah (Jim) Woolsey; grandchildren, Mason, Madelyn, and Jaelyn Foellmi and Taylor, Alden, Annie, and Brynley Woolsey. Siblings, Lynda Palen, Mike Nelson, John (Sandy) Nelson, Mary (Jerry) Boelman, Susan (George) Kittleson, Tina (Bob) Hillman, Bill (Cindy) Nelson, Lizzie (Paul) Hegge, Steve (Sab Shimono) Nelson, Lori (Carl) Haas, and David (Karin) Nelson. Brothers-in-law, Steve (Jenny) Hynek, Matt (Ann) Hynek, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lisa was preceded in death by her son, Zachary; parents, Alden and Margaret Nelson; father and mother-in- law, Francis and Betty Hynek; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Nelson and Jackie Schmitz; and brother-in-law Paul Hynek.

A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at the Viroqua VFW Hall, 751 S. Washington Avenue, Viroqua, WI, with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Memorials are preferred to Passages in Richland Center and Good Samaritan in Hillsboro.

“Sometimes grief is a friend you wish you didn’t know, but that you have to spend time with, because Love brought them along to the party. And the party was worth it” by Nanea Hoffman

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com