Boys Basketball

New Lisbon 70 Weston 47

Westby 63 Hillsboro 47 (Miles Ravenscroft 16points to lead Hillsboro)

Seneca 64 Brookwood 59

Eleva-Strum 57 Necedah 41

Appleton West 65 Wautoma 60

 

Girls Basketball

Brookwood 48 Seneca 40

Westby 64 Hillsboro 60 OT

Royall 64 La Farge 22 (Layla Marty 24points to lead Royall)

Oshkosh Lourdes 63 Wautoma 12

 

Girls Hockey

Tomah/BRF 7 Medford 1