Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/1
Boys Basketball
New Lisbon 70 Weston 47
Westby 63 Hillsboro 47 (Miles Ravenscroft 16points to lead Hillsboro)
Seneca 64 Brookwood 59
Eleva-Strum 57 Necedah 41
Appleton West 65 Wautoma 60
Girls Basketball
Brookwood 48 Seneca 40
Westby 64 Hillsboro 60 OT
Royall 64 La Farge 22 (Layla Marty 24points to lead Royall)
Oshkosh Lourdes 63 Wautoma 12
Girls Hockey
Tomah/BRF 7 Medford 1
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM, and is filed under Sports.
