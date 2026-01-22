Julie Ann Hemmersbach, 66 of rural Norwalk, WI, passed away Thursday, January 8, 2026. Julie was born April 29, 1959, to Joe and Ardella (Schreier) Leis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on St. Mary’s Ridge, Rural Norwalk. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Family and friends are invited to visitation on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. at the church on St. Mary’s Ridge. Visitation will also be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.