Boys Basketball

Royall 61 Bangor 47 (Braxton Board 24points to Lead Royall)

Hillsboro 91 Cashton 43 (Miles Ravenscroft 29points to lead Hillsboro)

Wonewoc-Center 64 New Lisbon 45

Mauston 82 Nekoosa 52 (Jase Navis 33points to lead Mauston)

Berlin 75 Ripon 64

Wautoma 74 Westfield 64

Wisconsin Dells 72 Adams-Friendship 59

Mount Horeb 57 Reedsburg 42

Onalaska 77 Tomah 68

Girls Basketball

Royall 43 New Lisbon 17 (Elizabeth Klipstein 16points to lead Royall)

Cashton 63 Wonewoc-Center 24

Mauston 74 Nekoosa 45 (Caitie Lavold Bre Heller each with 18 to lead Mauston)

Berlin 62 Ripon 43

Wisconsin Dells 75 Adams-Friendship 51

Sauk Prairie 48 Reedsburg 28

Onalaska 69 Tomah 43

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 7 Beaver Dam 4

Tomah/Sparta 2 West Salem 1

Girls Hockey

Beaver Dam 4 Badger Lightning 2

Wrestling

Mauston wrestling defeated both Ripon and Berlin Thursday night to stay perfect on its season and in conference action!