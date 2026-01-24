Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/22
Boys Basketball
Royall 61 Bangor 47 (Braxton Board 24points to Lead Royall)
Hillsboro 91 Cashton 43 (Miles Ravenscroft 29points to lead Hillsboro)
Wonewoc-Center 64 New Lisbon 45
Mauston 82 Nekoosa 52 (Jase Navis 33points to lead Mauston)
Berlin 75 Ripon 64
Wautoma 74 Westfield 64
Wisconsin Dells 72 Adams-Friendship 59
Mount Horeb 57 Reedsburg 42
Onalaska 77 Tomah 68
Girls Basketball
Royall 43 New Lisbon 17 (Elizabeth Klipstein 16points to lead Royall)
Cashton 63 Wonewoc-Center 24
Mauston 74 Nekoosa 45 (Caitie Lavold Bre Heller each with 18 to lead Mauston)
Berlin 62 Ripon 43
Wisconsin Dells 75 Adams-Friendship 51
Sauk Prairie 48 Reedsburg 28
Onalaska 69 Tomah 43
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 7 Beaver Dam 4
Tomah/Sparta 2 West Salem 1
Girls Hockey
Beaver Dam 4 Badger Lightning 2
Wrestling
Mauston wrestling defeated both Ripon and Berlin Thursday night to stay perfect on its season and in conference action!
