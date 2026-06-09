Merna Jefferson Elmer died May 26, 2026, at home, of heart failure. Merna was born December 2nd, 1946. The 2nd daughter of Wayne and Betty Jefferson of Friendship, WI. She lived on the family farm.

Merna was active in 4-H where she showed Grand Champion Holsteins and participated in Style Review. Merna graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1964 and was the salutatorian of her high school class. Merna continued her studies at UW-Madison. She graduated from UW Madison in 1968, with a degree in Early Childhood Development. As a student at UW, Merna began working for Hoffman House restaurants and

continued working there after graduation. While working for Hoffman House, Merna was promoted to training and opening new establishments. Also, while working for Hoffman House Merna met Dan Elmer, whom she would marry July 1st, 1983. Merna and Dan together opened Mr. Elmer’s in Oshkosh, WI. Later they bought Fanny’s, a restaurant on Hwy 10 between Marshfield and Neillsville with a motel and residence. After Dan’s passing, Merna moved to the Jefferson farm at Friendship.

Merna loved dogs and always acquired hers from an animal shelter, she thought that a dog was motivated to be good after being in a shelter. She gardened and sewed many of her own clothing. Merna and Dan loved good food and drink and meeting new friends in their restaurants.

The family would like to thank our brother, Bruce, and cousin, Loren Griese and for helping Merna as her health deteriorated.

She is survived by her siblings, Mary, Marcia, Dean. Donna, Bruce, Tom, Carla, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be June 27 at 12:30 pm at the Jefferson family farm.

Burial for Dan and Merna will take place at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.