State Track & Field results from over the weekend
Boys Place winners
D3
3200M
Cooper Powell –Brookwood 4th place
D2
400M
Justus McNeil – Westfield 4th Place
800M
Weston Poullie –Mauston 6th Place
Triple Jump
Braydon Whey –Mauston 4th Place
D1
200M
Will Mikonowicz – Reedsburg 4th Place
Girls Place Winners
3200M
Delilah Heden – Necedah 5th Place
4×200 M Relay
Brookwood – 5th Place (Ava Gruen, Ruby Muelhenkamp, Miranda Arndt, Kinsley Holmquist)
4x400M Relay
Brookwood – 6th Place (Ruby Muelhenkamp, Ava Gruen, Kinsly Holmquist, Miranda Arndt)
300M Hurdles
Jaycee Michek –Bangor 1st Place
D2
Discuss Throw
Natalie Backhaus – Wisconsin Dells 6th Place
400M
Molly Johnson – Adams-Friendship 4th Place
Shot Put
Natalie Backhaus – Wisconsin Dells 5th place
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2026 at 9:11 AM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.