Boys Place winners

D3

3200M

Cooper Powell –Brookwood 4th place

D2

400M

Justus McNeil – Westfield 4th Place

800M

Weston Poullie –Mauston 6th Place

Triple Jump

Braydon Whey –Mauston 4th Place

D1

200M

Will Mikonowicz – Reedsburg 4th Place

 

Girls Place Winners

3200M

Delilah Heden – Necedah 5th Place

4×200 M Relay

Brookwood – 5th Place (Ava Gruen, Ruby Muelhenkamp, Miranda Arndt, Kinsley Holmquist)

4x400M Relay

Brookwood – 6th Place (Ruby Muelhenkamp, Ava Gruen, Kinsly Holmquist, Miranda Arndt)

300M Hurdles

Jaycee Michek –Bangor 1st Place

 

D2

Discuss Throw

Natalie Backhaus – Wisconsin Dells 6th Place

 400M

Molly Johnson – Adams-Friendship 4th Place

Shot Put

Natalie Backhaus – Wisconsin Dells 5th place