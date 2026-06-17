No services are planned at this time.

Scott was born on July 10, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to James and Valeta (Conger) Ellis. He was raised in Milwaukee and later moved up to Adams County.

On May 26, 1979, Scott married the love of his life, Kim L. Teschendorf, in Milwaukee. After dating for four years, they began a marriage that spanned 47 years, blessing them with 51 wonderful years together.

Scott worked as an HVAC technician in facilities maintenance throughout his career.

A devoted animal lover, Scott had a special place in his heart for all creatures great and small. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Scott will be remembered by many for his witty sense of humor and kind heart, and willingness to help a stranger in need.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, James and Valeta; his brothers, Kent and Troy; and his father-in-law, Ken, with whom he shared a close and special bond.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Kim; his brother, Roger (Karen); his sister, Jamie (Darren); his sister-in-law, Sandy (Paul); his brother-in-law, Ken (Barb); his faithful dog, Bryce; and other family and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and additional information may be found at www.roseberrys.com.