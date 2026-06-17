Janel Lynn (Orlowski) Dietl, age 51, of Reedsburg, gained her angel wings on June 14, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. Janel was born on November 9, 1974, in Mauston, WI, to Richard Orlowski and Jean (Clark) Orlowski. She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Mauston High School in 1993. After high school, Janel worked at Ho-Chunk Casino for many years, and for the last 23 years, she worked for Lakes Gas in Baraboo, where she continued to work throughout her illness until her last days here on earth.

Janel‘s life has been devoted to her daughter Hailey, driving her to and from all her hockey games and practices wherever they may lead her. “Hockey Mom” was her life, always cheering Hailey on, as she was her pride and joy.

Janel’s goal was to watch Hailey graduate from high school. She accomplished this goal last month as she watched Hailey walk the stage a year early.

Janel was a soft-spoken, caring person, but also had a witty and fun side. Her family always looked forward to her choice of “white elephant gifts” at each Christmas gathering.

She will be truly missed by all who knew her, especially Hailey.

She is survived by her daughter, Hailey Dietl of Reedsburg, her mother Jean Orlowski of Mauston, and her brother Ryan (Marcie) Orlowski of Lyndon Station; nieces and nephews: Andy Georgeson (Naomi Evans), Amanda (Mikhail) Reimer, Mitchell Orlowski, Marina (Gage) Kobylski; great nieces and nephews: Ayla and Asher Georgeson, Charlie, Boone, Waylon Reimer, Lakelyn Orlowski, Myles Kobylski; aunts: Carol (Dave) Lundberg, Rita Clark (Chuck); uncles: Bob (Karrie) Clark and Tim Clark; and cousins Jason Reisenauer, Sean Lundberg, and Amanda Dorobila.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Orlowski. Grandparents Myles (Leona) Clark, Joseph (Sophie) Orlowski, Aunt Kathy Brandt

The family of Janel would like to thank Reedsburg Area Medical Center, UW Health Reedsburg Specialty Clinic, and Moments Hospice team for all the care and love she received.

Thank you to Lakes Gas for ongoing support throughout her illness & Farber Funeral home for coordination of arrangements.

Funeral Services will be held at Farber Funeral Home on Friday. June 19, 2026 at 6:00 pm. The Reverend Bill VanWagner will officiate. Visitation will also be on Friday, at the funeral home be from 3:00-6:00pm.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date.