David Dean, age 69, of Oxford, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

David was born on August 27, 1955, in Portage, Wisconsin, to Clifford Carl and Flossie Mae (Drew) Bloss. He grew up in Brooks, attended Brooks Elementary, and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1973. David managed the Standard Service Station in Brooks before marrying Renee in 1975. They later moved to Walworth, where he built pole barns for Wick Construction and discovered his passion for farming while working for “Woody.” In 1980, he returned to the Brooks area and spent 12 years managing Wallace Acres Dairy Farm. He later worked at Faye Luger Farms and Penda in Portage before becoming the night-shift herdsman for Slowey Farms, where he dedicated himself until retiring in 2019.

Beyond his career, David found joy in the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and caring for his hobby farm, which he proudly built up to include horses, chickens, pigs, goats, and 100 beef cattle. A proud member of the Brooks Lions Club, he was always willing to take in stray pets and lend a helping hand to his community.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Flossie Bloss; his sister, Donna; his brother, Rick; his infant sister, Cheryl; and his former wife, Renee.

He is lovingly remembered by his sons, Channing (Melanie) Bloss and Ryan (Crystal) Bloss; his partner, Anita Dahlberg; his siblings, Linda (Vera) Bloss, Teressa Ott, Bev Warner, Dennis (Karen) Bloss, Dale (Cindy) Bloss, Karen Christensen, and Harlan Bloss; his grandchildren, Tessa, Macie, Mya, Kai, and Mason; his great-grandchildren, Ezra, Oliver, and Kyomi; two unofficial sons, Rodney Reichhoff and Chris Thomas. He is further survived by his partner in crime, his dog, Fido.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.

