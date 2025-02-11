On February 18th the Mauston School District will once again ask voters to support a school operational referendum. Referendums last spring and November were voted down by voters. Mauston is not the only school district facing challenges. Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials research director Anne Chapman discusses in this article why the school districts are facing these challenges and what it means if things don’t change and if referendums don’t go through.

School referendums are sending a clear message