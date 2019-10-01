Gordon J. Barribeau, lovingly known as “Tush,” passed away peacefully at his home in Adams, Wisconsin, on Sunday, December 22.



Born in Hermansville, MI on October 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Harvey and Irene (Ayotte) Barribeau. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Ronald, Lloyd, and Gary.

Gordon was a dedicated worker in the construction trades, specializing in cold storage buildings which he retired from in 2000. Upon retirement, relocated from St. Francis, WI to their part-time home in Adams, WI, where many years were enjoyed living amongst nature of Sand County. Gordon worked seasonal jobs at Chula Vista and Wagner & Alsum Farms as a truck driver harvesting potatoes for the past eight years.



Gordon was proud of his achievements playing the position of guard for his high school basketball team, winning the 1957 district championship and U.P. class E championship. A lover of nature, enthusiast of his scooter, tractors, ATV, and especially Peterbilt potato truck. He enjoyed the camaraderie of coworkers and easily made all those around him laugh. He was a member of United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local UBC 344 and a member of St. Joseph Parish in Friendship, WI.



Gordon is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Maria; his son Mitchell Barribeau (Lisa); his daughter MarnieAnn Polkky (John); and six cherished grandchildren: Joe, Jenah, Riley, Makenzie, CamrynLee, and Conner, brothers Harlan (Marian) and Roland (Laurel), brother-in-law, Bob Bembenek, Sr. and many loved nieces and nephews, and beloved companion dog, Fannie.



A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hermansville, MI.



The family is being assisted by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Online condolences and further details can be found at roseberrys.com