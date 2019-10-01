Join the residents of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston for an afternoon of delightful entertainment with Tom Conrad. On Monday, January 6, Tom will charm the audience with his warm personality, captivating vocals, and guitar melodies. The performance begins at 1:30 pm—don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy this uplifting musical experience.

This event is free and open to the public. Call 608-847-2377 for more information or to reserve your spot. Also, ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.

To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.