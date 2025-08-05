Vernon County Sheriff’s Report Thru August 2nd
7/27 Deputies responded to West Commercial Street in the Village of Viola for a disturbance between two males. One male was accusing the other of robbing him. The males were separated without further incident.
7/27 A traffic stop was initiated near the 4800 block of State Highway 35 in the Town of Genoa. During the stop it was determined that the driver was impaired. They were transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and processed for Operating While Under the Influence.
7/28 A burglar alarm was activated at a business on Swiggum Street in the City of Westby. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a side door wide open and made entry to clear the building. A keyholder was contacted and arrived to secure the building.
7/29 A deputy was dispatched to a business on Jack Berg Lane in the Village of Coon Valley after receiving a report of a commercial burglar alarm activation. The deputy noted lights were on in the building. It was determined that an employee had possibly set off the alarm and the building was secured.
7/30 Dispatch received a call from a motorist who ran out of gas along State Highway 35 in the Town of Genoa. A deputy responded and transported the driver to a nearby gas station for fuel and helped him get back on his way.
7/30 Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of La Farge after a large dog that was running loose bit a child. The animal owner was issued a bite order notice pursuant to Vernon County’s Rabies Control Policy.
7/31 Deputies initiated a traffic stop on US Highway 14 near County Road GG for a speeding vehicle. The driver was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.
8/1 A tow company was called to the intersection of US Highway 61 and Kickapoo Street in the Village of Readstown to collect a car involved in a single vehicle accident. The tow company contacted dispatch and stated the driver was no longer on scene but it appeared a rental vehicle had run through a stop sign and collided with the garage of a nearby property.
8/2 Deputies responded to a residence on Swain Street in the Village of Chaseburg for a domestic disturbance. Parties were separated.
Call Type
|
This Week
|
2025 Year to Date
|
Alarm Responses
|
10
|
356
|
Animal Related Issues
|
30
|
797
|
Assisting Municipalities
|
42
|
1016
|
Crimes Against People
|
20
|
525
|
Crimes Against Property
|
19
|
395
|
Domestic Crimes
|
2
|
95
|
Fire Responses
|
31
|
1546
|
K9 Calls
|
1
|
41
|
Medical Responses
|
38
|
1130
|
Mental Health Cases
|
1
|
125
|
Missing Person Investigations
|
3
|
52
|
Public Talks
|
0
|
75
|
Safety Escorts
|
7
|
139
|
School Walk Throughs
|
0
|
315
|
Search and Rescues
|
1
|
9
|
Security Checks
|
118
|
3782
|
Serving Legal Documents
|
21
|
493
|
Suspicious Activity
|
17
|
512
|
Threat Investigations
|
0
|
43
|
Traffic Accidents
|
24
|
621
|
Traffic Related Investigations
|
119
|
3622
|
Vehicle Lockouts
|
1
|
195
|
Weapons Investigations
|
0
|
8
|
Unclassified Calls for Service
|
61
|
1725
|
TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE
|
588
|
18700
|
COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS
|
16
|
392
IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM
