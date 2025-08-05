7/27 Deputies responded to West Commercial Street in the Village of Viola for a disturbance between two males. One male was accusing the other of robbing him. The males were separated without further incident.

7/27 A traffic stop was initiated near the 4800 block of State Highway 35 in the Town of Genoa. During the stop it was determined that the driver was impaired. They were transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and processed for Operating While Under the Influence.

7/28 A burglar alarm was activated at a business on Swiggum Street in the City of Westby. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a side door wide open and made entry to clear the building. A keyholder was contacted and arrived to secure the building.

7/29 A deputy was dispatched to a business on Jack Berg Lane in the Village of Coon Valley after receiving a report of a commercial burglar alarm activation. The deputy noted lights were on in the building. It was determined that an employee had possibly set off the alarm and the building was secured.

7/30 Dispatch received a call from a motorist who ran out of gas along State Highway 35 in the Town of Genoa. A deputy responded and transported the driver to a nearby gas station for fuel and helped him get back on his way.

7/30 Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of La Farge after a large dog that was running loose bit a child. The animal owner was issued a bite order notice pursuant to Vernon County’s Rabies Control Policy.

7/31 Deputies initiated a traffic stop on US Highway 14 near County Road GG for a speeding vehicle. The driver was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.

8/1 A tow company was called to the intersection of US Highway 61 and Kickapoo Street in the Village of Readstown to collect a car involved in a single vehicle accident. The tow company contacted dispatch and stated the driver was no longer on scene but it appeared a rental vehicle had run through a stop sign and collided with the garage of a nearby property.

8/2 Deputies responded to a residence on Swain Street in the Village of Chaseburg for a domestic disturbance. Parties were separated.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 10 356 Animal Related Issues 30 797 Assisting Municipalities 42 1016 Crimes Against People 20 525 Crimes Against Property 19 395 Domestic Crimes 2 95 Fire Responses 31 1546 K9 Calls 1 41 Medical Responses 38 1130 Mental Health Cases 1 125 Missing Person Investigations 3 52 Public Talks 0 75 Safety Escorts 7 139 School Walk Throughs 0 315 Search and Rescues 1 9 Security Checks 118 3782 Serving Legal Documents 21 493 Suspicious Activity 17 512 Threat Investigations 0 43 Traffic Accidents 24 621 Traffic Related Investigations 119 3622 Vehicle Lockouts 1 195 Weapons Investigations 0 8 Unclassified Calls for Service 61 1725 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 588 18700 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 16 392

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM