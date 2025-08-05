2025 Waupun Warriors

2024 Record: 6-4 (4-3 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Adrian Harmsen

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 7-2 (6-1 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB Chase Beahm WR/DB Grahm Gopalan WR/DB Logan Prall WR/DB Kaden Del Ponte WR/DB Emmitt Hull WR/LB Wesley Kunz TE/LB Owen Kloosterboer

Team Preview: Waupun enjoyed their first season in the South Central Conference on their way to a playoff berth. Waupun brings back experience and height at its wide receiver position. It should make things easier for quarterback Chase Beahm (127-217-9-1756 20tds) who had a strong season last year. 6-3 Logan Prall (35-717 9tds) and 6-4 Kaden Del Ponte (10-178 3tds) are two big pass catching targets for Beahm. Grahm Gopalan (14-210 0tds) and 6-2 Emmitt Hull (18-146 3tds) is also back creating a deep wide out stable. Both of last year’s leading rushers and a large chunck of the defenders graduated from last year for Waupun. Linebackers Wesley Kunz (41tackles 2sacks) and Owen Kloosterboer (28tackles 2sacks) will have to take on bigger roles this season defensively. The passing game should be strong enough for Waupun to have a strong South Central Conference season in an expected down year for the conference this season.

Key to Success: Balance. Waupun is expected to have a very strong passing game this season but in order to keep team’s off-balance they are going to also find a way to run the ball too. Grahm Gopalan a returning receiver is the leading returning rusher from last year with just 71yards. A ground game would also help keep opposing defenses from pinning their ears back to get to Beahm.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 17th at Wisconsin Dells

I think Berlin is a shoe in to win a South Central Conference Championship. Waupun vs Wisconsin Dells could decide 2nd place. This game could close out the regular season with a bang and maybe give the winner a home playoff game.

Waupun Warrior games on WRJC Radio: Week 8 Friday October 10th at Mauston (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

Next Preview: Wautoma Hornets