The Mauston Police Department has had an increase in theft from motor vehicle complaints in theas of late. As a reminder, make sure your vehicles are locked when you’re away from them, do not leave your keys in your vehicle, do not leave your vehicle running unattended, and do not keep valuables in your unlocked vehicle. This should go without saying but we have to say it…. don’t don’t don’t leave a firearm in your unlocked unattended vehicle.