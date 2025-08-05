2025-2026 PUBLIC RELEASE

NATIONAL SCHOOL LUNCH AND BREAKFAST PROGRAMS, SPECIAL MILK PROGRAM

This is the public release that we will send to: Juneau County Star Times, WRJC, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Hatch Public Library, Western Technical College – Mauston branch, City of Mauston sent on August 5, 2025.

RELEASE STATEMENT

The School District of Mauston today announced its policy for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program or milk for split-session students served under the Special Milk Program. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Children from families whose annual income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free and reduced price meals or free milk if a split-session student does not have access to the school lunch or breakfast service.

FAMILY SIZE INCOME SCALE

For Determining Eligibility for Free and Reduced Price Meals or Milk

figures listed 1 $20,345 $20,345 .01 and $28,953 $1,696 $1,696.01 and $2,413 2 27,495 27,495 .01 and 39,128 2,292 2,292.01 and 3,261 3 34,645 34,645.01 and 49,303 2,888 2,888.01 and 4,109 4 41,795 41,795.01 and 59,478 3,483 3,483.01 and 4,957 5 48,945 48,945.01 and 69,653 4,079 4,079.01 and 5,805 6 56,095 56,095.01 and 79,828 4,675 4,675.01 and 6,653 7 63,245 63,245.01 and 90,003 5,271 5,271.01 and 7,501 8 70,395 70,395.01 and 100,178 5,867 5,867.01 and 8,349 For each additional household member, add

+ 7,150

+ 7,150 and + 10,175

+ 596

+ 596 and + 848

Application forms are being sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals or free milk, households must fill out the application and return it to the school (unless notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification). Additional copies are available at the office in each school. The information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by agency or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

To obtain free or reduced price meals or free milk for children in a household where one or more household members receive FoodShare, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Wisconsin Works (W-2) cash benefits, list the FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 case number, program name, list the names of all school children, sign the application, and return it to the school office.

For the school officials to determine eligibility for free or reduced price meals or free milk of households not receiving FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 cash benefits, the household must provide the following information requested on the application: names of all household members, total number of household members, and the adult signing the application form must also list the last four digits of his or her Social Security Number or mark the box to the right of “Check if no SSN”. Also, the income received by each household member must be provided by amount and source (wages, welfare, child support, etc.).

Under the provisions of the free and reduced price meal and free milk policy, the Food Service Coordinator will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent or guardian is dissatisfied with the ruling of the official, he/she may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. If the parent/guardian wishes to make a formal appeal, he/she may make a request either orally or in writing to: Sue Goyette, Business Mananger, 510 Grayside Ave, Mauston, WI 53948, 608-847-5451, ext. 6681.

If a hearing is needed to appeal the decision, the policy contains an outline of the hearing procedure.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size changes, the family should contact the school. Such changes may make the household eligible for reduced price meals or free meals or free milk if the household income falls at or below the levels shown above, and they may reapply at that time.

Children formally placed in foster care are also eligible for free meal benefits. Foster children may be certified as eligible without a household application. Households with foster children and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income available to the foster child, on the same application that includes their non-foster children.

The information provided by the household on the application is confidential. Public Law 103-448 limits the release of student free and reduced price school meal eligibility status to persons directly connected with the administration and enforcement of federal or state educational programs. Consent of the parent/guardian is needed for other purposes such as waiver of textbook fees.

Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email:

Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.