Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports late Saturday afternoon, August 2, 2025,

at approximately 4:45 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a motorcycle crash

on State Highway 33, near Taylor Valley Road, rural Ontario, WI, in the Town of Whitestown.

Sabrina Marie Sanderson, age 24, of Lannon, WI, was operating a 2025 Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle

traveling south and struck a guardrail in a curve. The operator was ejected and the riderless motorcycle

crossed the roadway and struck an embankment on the opposite side.

Sanderson sustained substantial injuries, was transported to Ontario’s town square to rendezvous with

Emplify Air, and flown to Gundersen Health System (Emplify) in La Crosse, WI.

The sheriff’s deputy investigating the crash said, “The full-face helmet she was wearing almost certainly

saved her life when her face hit the guardrail.”

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Emergency Medical Service

ambulance, and Emplify Air helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.