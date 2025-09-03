8/24 The sheriff’s office responded to a disorderly conduct call in the Town of Franklin. The suspect was no longer at the residence but was later contacted and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

8/24 A deputy responded to the scene of a vehicle versus dog crash on US Highway 14 south of the roundabout. The dog died as a result of the accident.

8/24 A traffic stop was initiated on Liberty Street in the Town of Wheatland. The driver was taken into custody and processed for Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine. The passenger was processed for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Fail/Label Prescription-Patients Name. Both occupants were transported to the Vernon Couty Detention Center.

8/25 A call was received reporting that horses were running down Cherry Grove Road in the Town of Viroqua. A deputy was dispatched to the area, but no horses were observed.

8/26 Kickapoo Kwk Stop in Readstown reported an apparent accidental gas drive-off. A deputy contacted the driver at their residence, and the matter was resolved.

8/27 A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Town of Bergen. The driver was given a warning for speeding and not having proof of insurance.

8/27 A dog owner on West Street in the Village of Stoddard called to report their dog had been attacked by two neighborhood dogs and needed veterinary attention for its injuries. The owner of the two dogs was located and received a citation due to multiple recent reports regarding the dogs running at large.

8/28 Sheriff’s deputies and the La Farge Police Department responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of La Farge for a domestic disturbance. A female was arrested on a probation hold and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

8/29 A package delivery driver reported being bitten by a dog while on his delivery route on County Road N in the Town of Sterling. The driver sought medical care. Following the rabies control policy and state statutes, the owners were served the Vernon County Animal Bite Order.

8/30 Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received notice from Richland County that a male was found lying in the grass on North Main Street in the Village of Viola and EMS was dispatched. Deputies from both counties also responded. The male was evaluated and declined medical care but was taken into custody for active warrants and drug paraphernalia.

8/30 A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to County Road SS in the Town of Viroqua for report of a male cashing some stolen checks. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center.