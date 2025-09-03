The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday evening, downing Melrose-Mindoro 2-0 but falling to Reedsburg 0-2. Mauston got off to a fast start against Melrose-Mindoro scoring the first 8 points of the game before taking set one 25-13. Mauston faced more resistance from the Mustangs in set two but still held them off 25-23. Reedsburg was too much for Mauston in match two winning 25-17, and 25-12. Rylea Mehne had 5aces and 14 assists on the night for the Golden Eagles. Masina Reuter went over the 1,000 assist milestone in her career for the Beavers who also swept Melrose-Mindoro 2-0 during the evening.