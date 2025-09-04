Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a six-week group grief support and education series each Tuesday from Sept. 30 – Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Thursday from Oct. 2 – Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. the Hospice / Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah.

Participants can choose from either the Tuesday or Thursday sessions.

There is no charge for the program; however, registration is required by calling Hospice Touch at (608)374-0250 in Tomah by Sept. 22.