Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, is excited to welcome Todd Conrad as National Sales Director. Based in the suburbs of Chicago, Conrad will work remotely to support Kalahari across all markets.

With nearly two decades in sales management in the hospitality industry, Conrad brings deep expertise across marketing and sales. He has served in leadership positions at The Abbey Resort, Grand Geneva Resort and Marriott. With his extensive background, Kalahari is excited to welcome Conrad as he takes on developing long-term group sales strategies and driving revenue growth across new and existing markets.

“Todd’s depth of experience and strategic leadership in marketing and sales make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Gino Marasco, Corporate Vice President of Sales at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. “His national perspective, strong industry relationships and passion for delivering results will help elevate our sales efforts and drive continued growth across all markets.”

In his new role, Conrad will bridge regional convenience with national scope, ensuring Midwest clients and large-scale organizations receive top-tier attention and customized solutions. As a key role on Kalahari’s new National Sales Team, launched earlier this year, Conrad joins a team of dedicated leaders positioned to serve clients who book at multiple Kalahari properties as well as those seeking a consistent, streamlined partnership nationwide. The team not only reflects the brand’s commitment to meeting professionals but also represents a strategic investment in relationships that extend far beyond a single contract or event.

Outside of work, Conrad is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys activities such as hiking, biking and golf. Raised on a dairy farm outside of Cleveland, Ohio, he developed a strong work ethic and community-first mindset that inform his approach to his professional career. Now based in Cary, Illinois, with his wife and their three children, he balances family life with a commitment to a rewarding career. As Kalahari continues to grow, Conrad is also eager to establish a strong presence in the national sales arena