The Adams County Agricultural Society has announced a change to the traditional dates for the Adams County Fair in 2026. The fair will now take place from September 10–13, 2026, instead of its usual dates in August.

The decision was made after careful consideration and was largely driven by limited availability from Spectrum, the fair’s long-time carnival vendor. Due to its smaller scope, the Adams County Fair faces unique challenges in attracting top-tier carnival providers during peak fair season. While other vendors were explored, none were available in August or were considered to meet the standards and expectations of local attendees.

“We’ve seen firsthand how adjoining counties have struggled in recent years when their fairs were held without a carnival,” said Carol Ann Alford, President of the Fair Board. “To preserve the full fair experience that our community values — including rides and games — this date change became the best path forward.”

The decision was discussed with many stakeholders, including vendors, partners, and local leaders, and received majority support. The Adams-Friendship School District has also expressed willingness to work with the new dates, despite the fair taking place during the school year.

“We understand the concerns about holding the fair during the academic year,” Alford added. “We are committed to working with schools, families, and all partners to ensure the event remains accessible and successful for everyone. Other counties hold very successful fairs in September, and we are in communication with our colleagues in those counties to explore how they have overcome the inherent challenges of a late-season fair. It is also important to note that we structured the carnival contract so that we have the option to withdraw after one year. If it turns out that the drawbacks to holding a fair in September outweigh the benefits, we can look at returning to an August fair in 2027.”

The schedule of fair activities has not yet been finalized, and the Fair Board is inviting public input to help shape the 2026 fair experience.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but it was made with the future of the fair in mind,” Alford said. “We’re confident this change will help us continue the tradition and ensure a vibrant, well-attended fair.”