Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh, in

coordination with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, are providing an update on the July 8, 2025,

incident and subsequent death investigation.

Late Tuesday afternoon, July 8, 2025, at approximately 4:00 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

911 Communications Center received a report that the suspect in a double homicide that occurred

in Dane County was travelling west on US Highway 14, approaching Vernon County. A Wisconsin

State Patrol trooper was following the white 2020 Honda Accord and requested assistance.

Multiple responding officers from the Sheriff’s Office and the Viroqua Police Department and

multiple law enforcement communications professionals worked efficiently with the state patrol in

a highly coordinated response. Once officers were positioned south of Viroqua to prevent entry into

the populated area, a traffic stop was initiated, and the operator immediately complied by pulling

onto the westbound shoulder near Offerdahl Road.

Our team performed how they are trained in high-risk vehicle contacts, using verbal commands for

the operator, or any occupants to obey, but there was no response. After no response to further

verbal commands and observation with no movement inside the vehicle, a tactical approach was

made. At 5:21 PM, contact was made confirming the operator was the lone occupant and there

were no signs of life. It was apparent that the operator, identified as James David Pabst, age 25, of

Middleton, WI sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Paramedics with Gundersen Tri-State

Ambulance responded, but Pabst was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County

Coroner Betty Nigh, at 6:15 PM.

Also responding to the scene was the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The senseless loss of a law enforcement colleague is always heartrending. It is even more so when

the victim is someone known and loved by all who had the great good fortune to work with them.

Vernon County joins the Wisconsin State Patrol and the entire law enforcement community in

mourning the loss of Director Pabst and his wife. The world is a sadder place today as we reflect

on the countless contributions that Director Pabst made to the safety and wellbeing of law-

abiding citizens everywhere .

In addition to the Wisconsin State Patrol and Viroqua Police Department, the Vernon County

Highway Department and Vernon County Emergency Management also assisted.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Vernon County

Coroner’s Office, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.