6th Annual Elroy Lions Vendor Affair Seeking Vendors for Apple Dumpling Days Seeking Artists, Local Services, Small and Home Businesses that Serve the Community and Surrounding Areas
The Elroy Lions Vendor Affair is excited to announce another year at the Apple
Dumpling Day Race. We are seeking local artists, craftspeople, service providers, and small and
home businesses to showcase their goods and services to the community. For businesses who
would like to highlight their workplace, job fair entries will also be taken this year.
September 6, 2025
• 8 AM to 2 PM
? Schultz Park, 301 South Main Street, Hwy 80-82, Elroy, WI
• Celebrating Apple Dumpling Days
FREE for the public to attend
Apple Dumpling Days features races for marathoners, half-marathoners, 5K runners, and
children. For more information, visit www.appledumplingdayraces.com/registration.As part of the
festivities, the Elroy Lions Club will provide food, drinks, and apple dumplings for purchase,
along with sponsoring the Vendor Affair.
All proceeds from the Vendor Affair and Apple Dumpling Day support the Elroy Lions. The
International Lions are a group of men and women who volunteer their time to raise funds for
grants scholarships, community projects, and individuals in need. Local chapters, such as the
Elroy Lions, work to support these initiatives in their own communities. For more information on
Lions International, visit www.lionsclub.org, and to learn more about the Elroy Lions, visit
e-clubhouse.org/sites/Elroy. To inquire about recruitment into the Elroy _ions Club, please
contact Jared Johns at (608) 387-9381 – or any lions member.
The Elroy Lions Vendor Affair is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to network and
connect with the community. Attendees will enjoy a welcoming outdoor environment with plenty
of space to explore unique goods and services. The Elroy Lions Vendor Affair is a win for both
businesses and the community! For more information on the Elroy Vendor Affair, please visit
www.facebook.com/elroyvendoraffair.For details, contact Jared at djrod.wi@gmail.com.
