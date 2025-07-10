The Elroy Lions Vendor Affair is excited to announce another year at the Apple

Dumpling Day Race. We are seeking local artists, craftspeople, service providers, and small and

home businesses to showcase their goods and services to the community. For businesses who

would like to highlight their workplace, job fair entries will also be taken this year.



September 6, 2025



• 8 AM to 2 PM



? Schultz Park, 301 South Main Street, Hwy 80-82, Elroy, WI



• Celebrating Apple Dumpling Days



FREE for the public to attend



Apple Dumpling Days features races for marathoners, half-marathoners, 5K runners, and

children. For more information, visit www.appledumplingdayraces.com/registration.As part of the

festivities, the Elroy Lions Club will provide food, drinks, and apple dumplings for purchase,

along with sponsoring the Vendor Affair.



All proceeds from the Vendor Affair and Apple Dumpling Day support the Elroy Lions. The

International Lions are a group of men and women who volunteer their time to raise funds for

grants scholarships, community projects, and individuals in need. Local chapters, such as the

Elroy Lions, work to support these initiatives in their own communities. For more information on

Lions International, visit www.lionsclub.org, and to learn more about the Elroy Lions, visit

e-clubhouse.org/sites/Elroy. To inquire about recruitment into the Elroy _ions Club, please

contact Jared Johns at (608) 387-9381 – or any lions member.