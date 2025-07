The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to stay vigilant against scams circulating in our community.

If someone asks you to make a payment using gift cards (like Google Play, Apple, or Visa gift cards) — it’s a SCAM.

No legitimate business, government agency, or law enforcement office will ever request payment in the form of gift cards.

Common scam tactics include:

Claiming you owe money for taxes, fines, or fees

Saying a loved one is in trouble and needs bail money

Threatening arrest if payment isn’t made immediately

If you receive a call, message, or email like this:

Hang up or delete the message

Do not provide any personal or financial information

Contact your local law enforcement agency to report it

Let’s work together to keep our community safe from fraud.

If you’re unsure about a situation, give us a call — we’re here to help. 608-847-5649